Patriots' Eric Rowe: Suffers groin injury
Rowe is questionable to return due to a groin injury suffered Sunday against the Saints, Christopher Price of Boston Sports Journal reports.
Rowe has been summoned this season in nickel and dime packages, but he doesn't record enough tackles to become a reliable IDP player. If he is unable to return, expect Jonathan Jones to fill in as a situational corner.
