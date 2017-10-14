Play

Rowe (groin) was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Jets.

Rowe did not practice this week and has been battling the groin injury since mid-September. The 25-year-old has primarily served as a depth cornerback and special teams player for the Patriots this season.

