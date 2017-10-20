Patriots' Eric Rowe: Will sit Week 7
Rowe (groin) was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Falcons.
Rowe did not practice this week and has not seen game action since aggravating the groin injury in his Week 4 return. The Patriots could be short in the secondary Sunday with Stephon Gilmore (concussion/ankle) also ruled out, and Johnson Bademosi (abdomen) listed as questionable.
