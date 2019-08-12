Saubert has been traded to the Patriots for a conditional seventh-round pick, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

A 2017 fifth-round pick by the Falcons, Saubert has caught five passes for 48 yards in 30 NFL games. He'll join a Patriots team that's battling injuries at tight end, but the minimal compensation suggests Saubert will face a difficult path to earning a spot on the 53-man roster.