Patriots' Eric Saubert: Traded to Pats
Saubert has been traded to the Patriots for a conditional seventh-round pick, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
A 2017 fifth-round pick by the Falcons, Saubert has caught five passes for 48 yards in 30 NFL games. He'll join a Patriots team that's battling injuries at tight end, but the minimal compensation suggests Saubert will face a difficult path to earning a spot on the 53-man roster.
