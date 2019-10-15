The Patriots signed Tomlinson on Tuesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

In the wake of Matt LaCosse suffering an MCL sprain last Thursday against the Giants, the Patriots' tight end group was whittled down to just one healthy body (Ryan Izzo). Reinforcements thus were needed, with Tomlinson and reportedly Ben Watson brought into the fold. Tomlinson doesn't bring much pass-catching utility, though, as he has 16 career catches in 39 appearances between the Jets and Giants.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories