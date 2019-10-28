Tomlinson was on the field for 31 of a possible 69 snaps on offense in Sunday's 27-13 win over the Browns.

Tomlinson was not targeted in the game and he's currently off the fantasy radar in his role behind Ben Watson. Additionally, his workload figures to take a hit once Ryan Izzo (concussion) and/or Matt LaCosse (knee) are able to return to action.

