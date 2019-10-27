Tomlinson returned kicks with James White during warmups ahead of Sunday's game against the Browns, Zack Cox of NESN.com reports.

The nasty weather conditions have the Patriots expecting some short kicks, so Tomlinson is getting prepared to take on a workload as a returner. With Matt LaCosse (knee) and Ryan Izzo (concussion) inactive as well, Tomlinson is the Patriots' No. 2 tight end behind Ben Watson and could see an increase in offensive snaps this week.