Belichick indicated that the team still is determining how to best work Tomlinson's skill set into the offense, Zack Cox of NESN reports. "We'll see," Belichick noted of the tight end's potential role. "He's a bigger guy, has blocking ability. He has been in the backfield. He's played on the line of scrimmage."

In 39 career NFL contests, the 6-foot-6, 263-pounder has recorded 16 catches for 193 yards and a TD, so it's not likely that Tomlinson will make much of a fantasy splash with New England. He should, however, help out as a blocker and brings some versatility to the table, given that he's played some fullback in the past.