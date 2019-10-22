Patriots' Eric Tomlinson: Sees 38 snaps Monday
Tomlinson was on the field for 38 of the Patriots' 82 snaps on offense in Monday's 33-0 win over the Jets.
Tomlinson, who was making his debut with the Patriots, worked behind Ben Watson on Monday, en route to hauling in his only target for one yard. Looking ahead, Tomlinson's fantasy upside is modest, while his snap counts in the coming weeks figure to hinge on the availability of fellow tight ends Ryan Izzo (concussion) and Matt LaCosse (knee).
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 8 QB Preview: Replacing Mahomes
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about quarterback in Week 8, including...
-
Trade reaction: Sanu to Pats
Mohamed Sanu gets a chance for a greater role after he's dealt from Atlanta to New England.
-
Stealing Signals: Week 7 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 7,...
-
Week 8 Early Waivers: Young RB ready?
David Johnson unexpectedly played a limited role in Week 7. Did Chase Edmonds do enough to...
-
Top Week 8 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country.
-
Week 7 Injuries: Ryan, Thielen, more
More key injuries are marring Week 7 Sunday. Here's the likely impact heading into Week 8.