Play

The Patriots clarified Thursday that Tomlinson remains on the 53-man roster, Nick Goss of NBC Sports reports.

This corrects Wednesday's mistaken report that the Patriots had cut Tomlinson in order to acquire Mohamed Sanu (via trade) and Justin Bethel (via free agency). In actuality, the placement of Josh Gordon (knee) on IR allowed Tomlinson to retain his spot on the active roster. For the time being, Tomlinson figures to reprise his usual depth role on New England's roster.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories