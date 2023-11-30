Elliott (thigh) remained a limited participant at practice Thursday.
Elliott also had his reps capped Wednesday and will need to practice fully Friday in order to avoid carrying an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Chargers. Assuming Elliott is available for the contest, his fantasy upside will be capped by the fact that he continues to work behind top backfield option Rhamondre Stevenson.
