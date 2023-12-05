Elliott (thigh) was removed from the Patriots' second Week 14 injury report Tuesday.

Elliott was included on Monday's estimated injury report as limited due to a thigh injury, which now appears to have been a precautionary measure. The Patriots did get on the practice field Tuesday, but Rhamondre Stevenson predictably wasn't among those present after Adam Schefter of ESPN reported that the running back was diagnosed with a high-ankle sprain. Because Stevenson almost certainly will be ruled out ahead of Thursday's game at Pittsburgh, Elliott should get a chance to lead New England's backfield Week 14. Through 12 games this season, Elliott has averaged 3.8 yards on his 112 carries, hauled in 24 of 31 targets for 154 yards and scored two rushing touchdowns.