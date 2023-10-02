Elliott logged 22 of a possible 55 snaps on offense in Sunday's 38-3 loss to the Cowboys, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

In the process, Elliott carried six times for 16 yards and caught two of his three targets for six yards. There had been some pre-game speculation that Elliott (who carried 16 times for 80 yards in Week 3) could be in line to see an expanded workload Sunday against his former team, but fellow RB Rhamondre Stevenson started the contest, and was on the field for 35 snaps en route to rushing 14 times for 30 yards, while adding two receptions (on three targets) for 10 yards. Looking ahead, the Patriots offense will look to regroup in Week 5 against the Saints, but as long as Elliott continues to work behind Stevenson, he'll remain a hit-or-miss fantasy option.