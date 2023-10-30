Elliott rushed seven times for 36 yards and wasn't targeted in the passing game during the Patriots' 31-17 loss to the Dolphins on Sunday.

Elliott saw only three fewer carries than backfield mate Rhamondre Stevenson and was more efficient than the latter, averaging 5.1 yards per tote to his teammate's 3.9. Nevertheless, Elliott's lack of involvement in the passing game for the second straight contest and the snapping of his two-game touchdown streak led to a highly underwhelming fantasy afternoon for the accomplished veteran, one he'll aim to bounce back from in a Week 9 home matchup against the Commanders.