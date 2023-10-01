Elliott is expected to see an increased role in the Patriots' backfield Sunday against the Cowboys, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

In the Patriots' Week 3 win over the Jets, Elliott logged 27 snaps and 16 carries for 80 yards, while Rhamondre Stevenson recorded 47 snaps and 19 carries for 59 yards. This time around, Rapoport suggests that Elliott could log "starter reps" versus his former team, though it's unclear if that means he'll take New England's first RB snap or if he'll simply be in line to see an uptick in touches in Week 4.