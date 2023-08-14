The Patriots are expected to sign Elliott on Monday to a one-year deal worth up to $6 million, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Elliott was released by the Cowboys on March 15 and has been entertaining offers since, but it looks like the veteran running back has finally found a new home. The 28-year-old is coming off the least productive season of his career from a yardage standpoint and found himself as a secondary option behind Tony Pollard to end 2022, but he did record 12 rushing touchdowns, marking the fourth time he's reached double digits in his seven-year career. In New England, Elliott will presumably still be a backup, as Rhamondre Stevenson has established himself as the team's No. 1, but he'll have a chance to carve out a complementary gig ahead of players like Ty Montgomery (leg), Pierre Strong (undisclosed) and Kevin Harris.