Elliott carried the ball 14 times for 39 yards and a touchdown and caught one of two targets for six yards in Sunday's 27-21 loss to the Bills.

For the third straight game, the veteran running back was held below 40 rushing yards and 3.0 yards per carry while starting in place of Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle), but Elliott did score his first rushing TD since Week 7, which also came against Buffalo. The trade-off was a lack of production through the air. Elliott had posted a 21-126-2 line on 25 targets as a receiver in those three games, but Sunday it was second-year back Kevin Harris who made a bigger impact as a pass-catcher. Stevenson won't return this season, so Elliott should again get solid touch volume in Week 18 against the Jets, a team he posted a season-high 80 rushing yards against in their first meeting back in September.