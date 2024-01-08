Elliott rushed 13 times for 54 yards and caught five of seven targets for 27 yards in Sunday's 17-3 loss to the Jets.

Elliott accounted for most of New England's rushing production and almost half of Bailey Zappe's 12 completions, as the low-octane Patriots offense was stifled by the stout Jets defense in snowy conditions. The 28-year-old running back showed he still has some tread left on his tires with 372 scrimmage yards and three touchdowns over the final five weeks after Rhamondre Stevenson's season-ending ankle injury. Elliott will be an unrestricted free agent after rushing for 642 yards and three touchdowns on 184 carries and catching 51 of 65 targets for 313 yards and two touchdowns this season with the Patriots.