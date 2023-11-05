Elliott rushed six times for 17 yards and caught three of five targets for 15 yards in Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Commanders.

Elliott was bottled up on the ground while teammate Rhamondre Stevenson produced a 64-yard touchdown en route to a season-high 87 rushing yards. The former Dallas running back has reached 50 scrimmage yards in only one of nine games with the Patriots, and Elliott continues to cede the majority of backfield touches to Stevenson. Given his modest role in New England's low-octane offense, Elliott won't have much fantasy appeal in Week 10, even against the porous Colts defense in Frankfurt.