Elliott rushed 16 times for 80 yards and caught his only target for seven yards in Sunday's 15-10 win over the Jets.

After rushing just 12 times for 42 yards across his first two games with the Patriots, Elliott topped both of those marks as New England went run-heavy in a defensive battle. He had three fewer carries than Rhamondre Stevenson but 21 more yards on the ground. Elliott will have plenty of motivation in Week 4, when the Patriots travel to Dallas to face his former team, but he'll likely remain limited to a complementary role behind Stevenson.