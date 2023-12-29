Watch Now:

Elliott (illness) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Bills.

Elliott didn't practice Thursday due to an illness but was removed from the injury report after returning to practice Friday. The veteran running back is set to lead New England's backfield for a fourth consecutive game Sunday in the absence of Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle), with Kevin Harris and JaMycal Hasty comprising the running back depth behind Elliott.

