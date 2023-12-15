With Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle) ruled out for Sunday's game against the Chiefs, Elliott should again handle the majority of the Patriots' backfield work.

With Stevenson out last week against the Steelers, Elliott played 52 of 57 offensive snaps and handled all 30 backfield opportunities, turning 22 carries into 68 scoreless yards and a 7-72-1 receiving line on eight targets. The matchup with Kansas City is tougher on paper, but Elliott's role makes him a strong fantasy option for Week 15.