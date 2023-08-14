Elliott's one-year agreement with the Patriots, which includes a $3 million base salary and a $1 million signing bonus, can be worth up to $6 million factoring in incentives, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

After spending the first seven years of his career with the Cowboys, Elliott provides his new team with an experienced complementary option to work behind returning lead back Rhamondre Stevenson. Though the presence of Stevenson figures to cap Elliott's weekly workload, the 28-year-old could see enough early-down and short-yardage touches to merit fantasy attention in deeper formats. Meanwhile, the addition of the veteran back leaves Ty Montgomery (leg), Pierre Strong (undisclosed), Kevin Harris and J.J. Taylor to compete for depth/change-of-pace slotting in New England's backfield.