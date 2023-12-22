Elliott is expected to remain the Patriots' lead back for Sunday's game in Denver with Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle) ruled out for a third consecutive contest.

In his previous two turns as New England's starting running back in a Week 14 win over Pittsburgh and a Week 15 loss to Kansas City, Elliott carried 33 times for 93 yards (2.8 average) and hauled in 12 of 14 targets for 93 yards and a touchdown. The game script will likely dictate the extent of Elliott's role on the ground, but his standing as the team's top passing-down back while Stevenson is out of the lineup should give Elliott a decent floor if the Patriots fall behind early in the game and are forced to abandon the run. Considering Stevenson didn't practice in any fashion this week, he could face an uphill battle to make it back for New England's Week 17 matchup with Buffalo.