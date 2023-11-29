Elliott (thigh) was limited at practice Wednesday.

Elliott, who was one of 10 New England players listed as limited Wednesday, was on the field for 15 of a possible 68 snaps on offense in this past Sunday's 10-7 loss to the Giants. With a limited session to start the week, the running back's status is now worth monitoring as this weekend's game against the Chargers approaches. If Elliott is available for Week 13 action, however, he'll be in line to continue to work behind fellow RB Rhamondre Stevenson, a context that limits his fantasy utility to deeper formats.