Elliott is expected to remain the Patriots' lead back for the final two games of the season after New England placed Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle) on injured reserve Wednesday.

While Stevenson has been sidelined for each of the previous three games, Elliott has handled snap shares exceeding at least 83 percent on every occasion while averaging 15.0 carries for 40.0 yards and 7.0 catches for 42.0 yards and scoring two touchdowns across those contests. Though his 2.7 yards per carry average in those three games is far from efficient, Elliott is still providing a huge boost for fantasy managers down the stretch thanks to his heavy volume of touches, particularly in the passing game. With Stevenson now ruled out for Weeks 17 and 18, Elliott should continue to stay busy this Sunday at Buffalo, though there's always some chance the Patriots give younger backs Kevin Harris or JaMycal Hasty more playing time while they're eliminated from playoff contention.