Elliott's teammate Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday.

Elliott is coming off three straight games playing at least 83 percent of New England's snap on offense, with averages of 15.0 carries for 40.0 yards and 7.0 catches for 42.0 yards in those contests. It hasn't been pretty in real life (2.7 YPC) but he's provided a huge boost for fantasy managers behind an onslaught of targets, including his first two receiving TDs of the year. Elliott figures to stay busy Week 17 at Buffalo and Week 18 against the Jets, though there's always some chance the Patriots give a younger guy like Kevin Harris or JaMycal Hasty more playing time at some point.