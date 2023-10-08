Elliott rushed eight times for 21 yards and brought in all four targets for 17 yards in the Patriots' 34-0 loss to the Saints on Sunday.

Elliott logged the same amount of carries as Rhamondre Stevenson but enjoyed a much bigger presence in the passing game. Elliott has multiple receptions in three of the first five games of the season, but he's now averaged under 3.0 yards per carry on three occasions in that sample as well. The veteran back should have a chance at more efficient production in a Week 6 road matchup against the Raiders.