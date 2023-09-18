Elliott was on the field for 22 of 74 snaps on offense in Sunday's 24-17 loss to the Dolphins, en route to carrying five times for 13 yards, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Elliott, who wasn't targeted in the passing game in Sunday's contest, worked behind Rhamondre Stevenson (54 snaps), who carried 15 times for 50 yards and a TD, while catching all three of his targets for 10 yards. Though there figures to be weeks where game planning and/or game flow will allow for Elliott to be more involved, he'll remain a hit-or-miss fantasy option as long as Stevenson is healthy and available.