Elliott carried the ball 11 times for 25 yards and caught five of six targets for 21 yards in Sunday's 27-17 loss to Kansas City.

With Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle) sidelined for a second straight game, Elliott got another start but fell well short of last week's 140 scrimmage yards, and he watched Kevin Harris score his first TD of the season in the fourth quarter as the Patriots tried to mount a late comeback. Stevenson's return timeline remains unclear, but if he remains out in Week 16, Elliott should be much more productive against a Broncos defense that just got torn up for 185 rushing yards and a TD by the Lions' duo of Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery.