Elliott rushed the ball nine times for 46 yards in Sunday's 10-7 loss to the Giants. He added two receptions on two targets for six yards.

Elliott saw his role spike in Week 10 prior to New England's bye, but that didn't remain the case Sunday against the Giants. Rhamondre Stevenson was particularly effective on the ground, leaving Elliott in more of a true change-of-pace role. Given the limited volume, he'll be reliant upon finding the end zone for the majority of his fantasy value.