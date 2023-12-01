Elliott (thigh) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Chargers.

Elliott was limited in all three of New England's practices throughout the week. If Elliott's able to play, he'll likely work in his customary role as the primary backup to Rhamondre Stevenson. Should Elliott sit, more opportunities could be available for JaMycal Hasty or receiving back Ty Montgomery. The Patriots will have a short week after Sunday's game, with a Thursday night trip to Pittsburgh on the docket in Week 14.