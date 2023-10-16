Elliott carried the ball seven times for 34 yards and a touchdown and caught his only target for 15 yards in Sunday's 21-17 loss to the Raiders.

The veteran running back scored his first TD as a Patriot midway through the first quarter on a two-yard run, while Elliott's 34 rushing and 49 scrimmage yards were his second-highest totals of the year. Rhamondre Stevenson left Sunday's game to get checked out for head and ankle injuries before returning and scoring New England's final touchdown of the day, but if he were unable to suit up in Week 7 against the Bills, Elliott could be in line to handle his largest workload of the season.