During Tuesday's practice, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com relays that Elliott saw an uptick in work behind Rhamondre Stevenson, notably as a pass-catcher out of the team's backfield.

Elliott was brought in by the Patriots to work in a complementary role behind Stevenson, the team's presumed lead back. In addition to providing New England with another short-yardage option, it looks like Elliott could factor in on passing downs as well. Though Elliott caught just 17 passes in 15 games with the Cowboys last season, he recorded 47 catches in 2021, and if given the opportunity in New England, he could see an uptick in that area, while taking some of the burden off Stevenson, who caught 69 passes in 17 contests in 2022, on top of logging 210 carries in tandem with Damien Harris (106 carries in 11 games), who now plays for the Bills.