Elliott carried the ball 13 times for 54 yards and caught both his targets for 34 yards in Sunday's 10-6 loss to the Colts.

The 88 scrimmage yards were a season high for Elliott, as the Patriots went with a ground-heavy game plan that also saw Rhamondre Stevenson get 23 touches. Heading into New England's bye, the veteran RB has just 331 rushing yards and two TDs through 10 games as Stevenson's understudy, but Elliott could pop for bigger numbers in Week 12 against a Giants defense he has plenty of experience punishing from his Cowboys days.