Elliott rushed 11 times for 31 yards and a touchdown while failing to catch his only target in Sunday's 29-25 win over the Bills.

Elliott gave the Patriots a 10-0 first-quarter lead with a two-yard rushing touchdown. It was the 70th rushing touchdown of Elliott's career, and his second touchdown in the last two games after the veteran running back opened his tenure in New England with a five-game touchdown drought. Over the past three games, Elliott has 26 carries to Rhamondre Stevenson's 27, but the former Dallas running back remains a non-factor in the passing game. Elliott has just 59 receiving yards on the season heading into a Week 8 road game in Miami.