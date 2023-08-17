Elliott was a full participant in team drills during Thursday's practice, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports.

Per Lazar, Elliott, who "looked strong and energized" during the Thursday's practice, made his mark with impressive TD runs (from eight and two yards out) in red zone drills. Though Elliott is projected to work behind returning lead back Rhamondre Stevenson this coming season, the former Dallas Cowboy figures to see his share of snaps and touches out of the Patriots' backfield, where his ability in pass-protection and in short-yardage situations should be welcome additions to the team's ground game.