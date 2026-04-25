The Patriots selected Jacas in the second round of the 2026 NFL Draft, 55th overall.

New England traded up (with the Chargers) to select Jacas, and it's no surprise to see the team prioritize the pass rush after having lost K'Lavon Chaisson in free agency. Jacas was a four-year starter at Illinois, where he led the team in terms of both sacks and tackles for a loss in both 2024 and 2025. Veterans Harold Landry and Dre'Mont Jones are essentially locked into starting gigs, which positions Jacas to handle a rotational role as a rookie.