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Patriots' Gabe Jacas: Hopeful for training camp

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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The Patriots are hopeful that Jacas (knee) will be ready for the start of training camp, Mike Reiss of ESPN reports.

Jacas remained away from the team and unsigned throughout mandatory minicamp. Head coach Mike Vrabel declined to disclose the nature of Jacas' current injury, but he noted that the rookie second-rounder is recovering from surgery. A hamstring injury held Jacas out of the 2026 NFL combine in February and Illinois' pro day in march, but he worked out at his personal pro day in April. A source tells Reiss that Jacas is currently recovering from a knee procedure, and that the Patriots are likely seeking injury-related financial protection within the terms of his contract.

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