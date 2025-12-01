The Patriots added Bradbury (illness) to the injury report ahead of Monday night's game against the Giants, listing him as questionable, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

New England will already be without starting LT Will Campbell (knee) and LG Jared Wilson (ankle), so losing Bradbury would be a crucial blow ahead of a date with the Giants' tenacious defensive front. Ben Brown would likely draw the start at center if Bradbury is unable to play.