Patriots' Geneo Grissom: Rejoins Pats
Grissom was signed to the Patriots 53-man roster Saturday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
Grissom was cut by the Patriots in the start of November and rejoins a teams still dealing with injuries on the defensive line. Trey Flowers (ribs) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Bills, which could be the 25-year-old best opportunity to make an impact defensively.
