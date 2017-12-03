Grissom was signed to the Patriots 53-man roster Saturday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Grissom was cut by the Patriots in the start of November and rejoins a teams still dealing with injuries on the defensive line. Trey Flowers (ribs) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Bills, which could be the 25-year-old best opportunity to make an impact defensively.

