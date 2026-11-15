The Patriots activated Van Roten (hamstring) from IR on Saturday, and he's questionable to play Sunday versus Detroit, Doug Kyed of the Boston Herald reports.

Van Roten was placed on injured reserve Sept. 29 and was designated to return Nov. 4. He logged an LP/LP/FP practice progression this week to give himself a chance of returning to action against the Lions. Van Roten started one of the three games in which he appeared before getting hurt and will likely be used in a rotational role at offensive guard upon his return.