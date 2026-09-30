The Patriots placed Van Roten (thigh) on injured reserve Tuesday.

Van Roten sustained a thigh injury during the Patriots' 35-6 loss to the Jaguars in Week 3. The injury is severe enough for him to miss at least the next four games, so the earliest he can return is for Week 8 against the Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 1. With both Van Roten and Mike Onwenu (ankle) on IR, the Patriots will turn to either Ben Brown or Walter Rouse to serve as the starting right guard for Week 4 against the Bills, per Mike Reiss of ESPN.com.