Van Roten (hamstring) is active for Sunday's game against the Lions in Munich.

Van Roten will be available to make his season debut after he had spent the first nine weeks of the campaign on injured reserve due to the hamstring issue before the Patriots activated him Saturday. He was able to practice throughout Week 10 prep, turning in a pair of a limited sessions Wednesday and Thursday before upgrading to full activity Friday. With Ben Brown (knee) and Walter Rouse (concussion) inactive for the Germany game, Van Roten will likely draw the start at left guard.