Olszewski (foot) has been activated off IR in advance of Monday night's game against the Chiefs, Zack Cox of NESN.com reports.
The return of Olszewski will be a boost to the Patriots' return game, but he re-enters the team's Week 4 mix behind Julian Edelman, N'Keal Harry and Damiere Byrd in the Patriots' wide receiver pecking order.
