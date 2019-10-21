Olszewski (hamstring) is listed as active for Monday night's game against the Jets.

With Phillip Dorsett (hamstring) back in action and Julian Edelman (chest) on hand to work in his usual high-volume role, Olszewski -- who caught his first two regular-season passes (for 34 yards) in Week 6 -- figures to work in a complementary role in the Patriots offense Monday, while serving as the team's primary punt returner.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories