Olszewski was on the field for 50 of a possible 82 snaps on offense in Thursday's 35-14 win over the Giants, en route to catching two of his three targets for 34 yards.

Olszewski, who has been serving as the Patriots' punt returner, saw his profile in the team's offense expand Thursday, with Phillip Dorsett (hamstring) inactive and Josh Gordon (knee) forced out of the contest after seeing just 26 snaps. The Patriots don't play again until Oct. 21 and if either Dorsett or Gordon are able to play then, Olszewski figures to revert to his usual role, which didn't yield him a catch through his first five contests this season.