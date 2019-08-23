Patriots' Gunner Olszewski: Clear of head injury

Olszewski was cleared of a concussion after Thursday's preseason game versus the Panthers, Nick Underhill of The Athletic reports.

Olszewksi suffered the head injury in Thursday's contest but the issue was never expected to force him to miss any time. The 22-year-old should be good to go for the preseason finale against the Giants next week.

