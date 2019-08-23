Patriots' Gunner Olszewski: Dealing with head injury

Olszewski suffered a head injury during Thursday's preseason game against the Panthers but is expected to play in the preseason finale against the Giants, Doug Kyed of NESN.com reports.

Olszewski was one of a few Patriots who suffered an injury in Thursday's exhibition, though he's unlikely to miss any game action. Assuming he's cleared to play, he'll have one more opportunity to prove he belongs on the 53-man roster.

Our Latest Stories