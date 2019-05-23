Patriots' Gunner Olszewski: Getting chance with New England

Olszewski signed a contract with the Patriots on Thursday, Ben Volin of The Boston Globe reports.

Olszewski went undrafted out of DII Bemidji State (Minn.) this offseason and is being signed as a receiver despite spending his collegiate career at corner, where he earned NSIC Defensive Player of the Year honors as a senior in 2018. He has long odds of making the final roster and would do well to flash enough potential to stick around on the practice squad.

